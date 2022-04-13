Where did former Tigers land in this 7-round mock draft?

Sporting News this week released its seven-round mock draft, projecting every pick in the 2022 NFL Draft that will take place in just a couple of weeks from April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

Sporting News projects a trio of former Clemson standouts to be taken in the first round rounds, starting with, of course, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

Sporting News sees the 2021 first-team All-ACC selection being selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 12th overall pick in the first round.

“The Vikings brought back fading Patrick Peterson because of hurting depth but they still need to address corner to get the ideal complement to well-rounded Cameron Dantzler,” Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer wrote. “Booth is aggressive in coverage and should maintain the big playmaking in the NFL.”

As for the other two former Tigers, Sporting News sees wide receiver Justyn Ross reuniting with former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, projecting Ross to come off the board with the first pick of the fourth round (No. 106 overall) to the Jaguars.

Sporting News also projects cornerback Mario Goodrich to be selected in the fourth round, as its mock draft has the 2021 first-team All-ACC selection heading to the Kansas City Chiefs with the 121st overall pick.

