Why was Higgins wearing a sling at Reds' Opening Day game?

Why was Higgins wearing a sling at Reds' Opening Day game?

Football

Why was Higgins wearing a sling at Reds' Opening Day game?

By April 13, 2022 3:33 pm

By |

Former Clemson star Tee Higgins was present at the Cincinnati Reds’ Opening Day game against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, as part of the contingent of players in attendance from the Cincinnati Bengals team that won the AFC North title and made it to the Super Bowl.

Higgins was seen at the Reds game wearing a sling on his left arm. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Bengals wide receiver had surgery to repair a torn labrum but is expected to be ready in plenty of time for training camp.

Higgins had a strong sophomore campaign for the Bengals last season, catching 74 passes for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 despite sustaining a shoulder injury in September that forced him to miss two games and then playing through the injury for the rest of the season — including in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13 when he had 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns in the Bengals’ 23-20 loss.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Clemson is among the top five schools for an offensive line target from the Lone Star State. Permian (Odessa, Texas) four-star Harris Sewell announced via social media Wednesday that he is down to (…)

4hr

The Tigers added a game against Wofford at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on April 27 at 4 p.m. Due to a game cancellation earlier in 2022, the Tigers were able to add a non-conference game as their 56th game on (…)

5hr

Did Travis Etienne take a shot at Urban Meyer? On Tuesday, Etienne — who missed his entire rookie season in 2021 after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the preseason — was asked if any part of him was glad he (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home