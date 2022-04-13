Why was Higgins wearing a sling at Reds' Opening Day game?

Former Clemson star Tee Higgins was present at the Cincinnati Reds’ Opening Day game against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, as part of the contingent of players in attendance from the Cincinnati Bengals team that won the AFC North title and made it to the Super Bowl.

Higgins was seen at the Reds game wearing a sling on his left arm. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Bengals wide receiver had surgery to repair a torn labrum but is expected to be ready in plenty of time for training camp.

Higgins had a strong sophomore campaign for the Bengals last season, catching 74 passes for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 despite sustaining a shoulder injury in September that forced him to miss two games and then playing through the injury for the rest of the season — including in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13 when he had 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns in the Bengals’ 23-20 loss.

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins — spotted with his left arm in a sling at the Reds game today — had his labrum repaired last month, per source. He’ll be ready well before training camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 12, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks