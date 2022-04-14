Former Clemson star finds new home in the NFL

A former Clemson star has found a new home in the NFL.

Former Tiger wide receiver Sammy Watkins is signing a one-year, $4 million deal with the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports.

Watkins spent the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens, posting 27 receptions for 394 yards and a touchdown.

The former Clemson All-American has also played for the Chiefs (2018-20), Rams (2017) and Bills (2014-16) since being selected by the Bills in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

For his NFL career, Watkins has 348 catches for 5,059 yards and 34 touchdowns. He was a member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV championship team.

Watkins will join fellow former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers’ in the Packers’ receiving corps.

Im officially a cheesehead can’t wait to be apart or something special it’s Finna be crazy..! #LIMITLESS14 #PACKERS — King me (@sammywatkins) April 14, 2022

Let’s goo!!🔥🔥 Needed some Clemson family up there. Was lonely 😂 https://t.co/DPRGtS3hhN — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) April 14, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks