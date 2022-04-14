One of nation’s top receivers says first Clemson visit ‘was amazing’

Last week, one of the country’s top wide receiver prospects in the 2024 class stepped foot on Clemson’s campus for the first time.

Carrollwood Day School (Tampa, Fla.) four-star Bredell Richardson loved his first-ever experience in Tiger Town on Monday, April 4, and the unofficial visit left a big impression on him.

“The visit was amazing!” he told The Clemson Insider. “The family feeling and culture and the way I was treated (stood out). I’m a big priority and that’s how I was treated there!”

One of the highlights of the visit for Richardson – the nation’s No. 6 wideout in the 2024 class, per Rivals – was taking in the Tigers’ spring practice that day and watching how receivers coach Tyler Grisham worked with his guys.

“Practice was awesome,” he said. “I liked the energy and how Coach G was coaching.”

The visit afforded the 6-foot-1, 185-pound sophomore an opportunity to spend time with Grisham, as well as Dabo Swinney.

“Coach Swinney was excited and happy for me getting on campus,” Richardson said of what he heard from Clemson’s head coach. “He said Coach G talks about me all the time and he loves the type of person I am, and Coach Swinney is very impressed by me. Coach G really likes and loves me, and he shows that, and he says I’m his number one guy to me and to Coach Swinney!”

Along those lines, regarding Clemson’s interest in Richardson, he believes an offer from the Tigers will come in due time based on conversations he has had with Grisham.

“Coach G would offer but he knows Swinney had his own evaluations and process of doing things that worked,” Richardson said. “Coach G tells me don’t worry because it’s coming, because I check all the boxes that need to be checked.”

Richardson has seen his recruiting stock continue to soar this calendar year as he’s added schools such as Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas, Miami, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Cincinnati to his offer sheet that already included Penn State, Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Pittsburgh, NC State and many others.

What would it mean for him to add Clemson to that list of offers?

“Would be a blessing to get an offer from such a prestigious university and great program that has a lot of success!” he said.

Up next for Richardson is a visit to Alabama this weekend. He hopes to return to Clemson soon and catch a game at Death Valley this upcoming season.

Richardson is ranked by Rivals as the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 32 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class.

Clemson was Amazing🧡💜 TIGER NATION ILL BE BACK!!! @Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/TzLojNMi5A — Bredell Richardson (@bredell_R) April 5, 2022

