Where Clemson stacks up in this preseason ESPN ranking

ESPN on Thursday released its preseason FPI (Football Power Index) rankings, and the Tigers find themselves in the No. 4 spot, behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia, the defending national champion.

Rounding out the top 10 in ESPN’s FPI, in order from Nos. 5-10, are Notre Dame, Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh and Auburn.

According to ESPN’s Playoff Predictor, Clemson has a 59 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, 25.9 percent chance to make the national championship game and 11.1 percent chance to win the national title.

Last season, Clemson (10-3, 6-2 ACC) saw its streak of six consecutive CFP appearances and six consecutive ACC Championships come to an end but still managed to win at least 10 games for a school-record 11th straight season.

Note from ESPN: The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.

