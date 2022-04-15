Clemson ‘dream school’ for talented local QB on Tigers’ radar

The Clemson Insider caught up with a talented young signal-caller who stood out at the Elite 11 Regional in Atlanta earlier this month and is on the Tigers’ future recruiting radar.

Gavin Owens, a class of 2025 quarterback from nearby Wren High School (Piedmont, S.C.), impressed with his performance at the Elite 11 Regional Atlanta at Carrollton (Ga.) High School on Sunday, April 3.

“Elite 11 was a good experience,” Owens told The Clemson Insider. “I threw the ball well and I got noticed by some of the coaches and writers there. I was one of three 2025 (freshmen in the class of 2025) invited, too.”

Owens (6-4, 205) was the starting quarterback for Wren’s varsity team in 2021, when he accounted for 2,262 yards and 19 touchdowns as a freshman.

Kentucky, Marshall and Florida A&M have already extended offers to Owens, who is also drawing interest from schools such as Penn State, Florida State, LSU and Auburn, along with Clemson.

“One main thing is being coachable, and also my footwork,” Owens said of why he feels he’s attracting attention early in the recruiting process. “Another big one, my arm strength, and also my throwing technique.”

Owens made the short trip to Clemson last fall for an unofficial recruiting visit on Saturday, Oct. 30, when he took in the Tigers’ 30-20 victory over Florida State at Death Valley.

Asked what he remembers most about that visit, Owens replied, “The atmosphere, all the people.”

“It just felt like home to me,” he added.

While on campus, Owens had the chance to spend time with Clemson offensive player development coach Tajh Boyd.

Boyd gave Owens a tour of the football facility before the game, and Owens enjoyed being shown around by the legendary Clemson quarterback.

“He’s a cool dude, good to be around,” Owens said. “Very great guy.”

Boyd let Owens know during that visit that the Tigers are keeping tabs on him.

“He was telling me that it seems like Clemson really likes me a lot,” Owens recalled, “and they watch me and follow me, see how I’m doing.”

Speaking of former Clemson quarterbacks, Owens got to know Kelly Bryant last season when the former Wren quarterback returned to his alma mater as a mentor to Owens and his teammates.

“He actually helped us this past year during the season,” Owens said. “Came in middle of the season, helped with the quarterbacks and actually taught us a few things and gave us some tips to be better, and he actually helped us. Once he came in, he gave us a positive winning percentage. I feel like he really helped us when he came in.”

Owens will likely be back at Clemson this summer to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp, which he has participated in multiple times over the years and feels he has benefited from.

“I started off going when I was little, and just building off of them and just them teaching me ways to get better,” he said. “I feel like they helped me grow in strength, throwing the ball, and mentally.”

As a local recruit, Owens would be ecstatic to earn an offer from Clemson in the future and have the chance to suit up for the Tigers down the road.

“That’s my dream school,” he said. “That would be great.”

Along with Clemson, Owens has been able to visit schools such as Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Penn State, West Virginia, Marshall, Eastern Kentucky and Florida A&M thus far in the recruiting process.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks