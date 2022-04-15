Clemson offer gave new safety target 'chills'

This past Monday, Clemson played host to one of its now top safety targets in the 2023 recruiting class.

Crisp County High School (Cordele, Ga.) three-star Ahmad Brown made his way to Tiger Town, along with his family, for his first unofficial visit to Clemson. He announced an offer from the Tigers via social media following the visit.

The 6-foot-1, 191-pound junior has also received offers from South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Mizzou, Vanderbilt, Utah and others this year.

“My visit was really good, I liked it, ” Brown said. “It had a lot of stuff that I was looking for. I really want to major in engineering and Clemson has a good football program. They got both of those, so that’s one of the top schools that I’m looking at right now.”

One of Brown’s trainers had previously told him that Clemson was talking about him a whole lot.

“They really wanted me to get on campus and all that,” Brown said. “So, I had a feeling that if I came to campus, I knew that they wanted me real bad. They were really asking me to come up there, so I knew that they might offer me. But I did and they did offer me.”

Clemson’s director of recruiting strategy — Tyler Clements — presented Brown with his Clemson offer.

His reaction?

“Basically I got a whole lot of chills in my body,” he said. “I was excited. Not too many people get offered from Clemson, so for me to be able to get offered from Clemson, that’s major.”

Brown was impressed with Clemson’s coaching staff while he was on campus. He was even more so impressed with how the Tigers have a lot of former players on staff. That little tidbit about Clemson makes him even more infatuated with Clemson’s culture, especially the willingness of players like C.J. Spiller and Ricky Sapp to return home to Clemson.

Prior to his visit to Clemson earlier this week, Brown had previously been in contact with co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mickey Conn. When asked about what stood out to him about the way Clemson has recruited him, Brown didn’t hesitate to say that it was the way that Conn shows love.

While Brown plays a little bit of everything for his high school, Clemson is looking at the fast-rising athlete as a safety at the next level. That’s in accordance with how Brown views himself and what position he wants to play at the next level.

“He told me that I’m pretty much a dog,” Brown said. “He likes that I’m very athletic with it. I got smart instincts with the game and I’m big.”

Where does Clemson currently stand in Brown’s recruitment?

“They’re really supporting me right now,” he said. “They’re at the top of the standings, put it like that.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of @noahuncle on Instagram

