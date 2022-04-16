Tar Heel State prospect ‘really amped’ to start next chapter at Clemson

After receiving a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson in mid-February, Levi Matthews made a visit to the school on March 5.

The class of 2022 prospect from Sanderson High School (Raleigh, N.C.) had been on campus to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp a couple of times in the past. But on the trip to Tiger Town last month, he didn’t have to work out for the Tigers’ coaching staff – instead, he was able to simply just soak everything in about Clemson.

“This was the first one (trip to Clemson) that I didn’t have to perform there,” Matthews told The Clemson Insider. “I really just took a moment to take it all in and just take that visit.”

Just a few days after that visit, Matthews announced his commitment to Clemson on March 9, and he will join the program as a preferred walk-on this summer.

“I’m really excited to join this program,” he said. “It’s a really good coaching staff. They show a really good family character, and I’m just really excited about it.”

Matthews, who played on both sides of the ball at Sanderson as a wide receiver/outside linebacker, explained how the PWO opportunity from the Tigers came about.

“I applied to Clemson, and my head coach (Sanderson head coach Jeremy Buck) has a couple connections down there,” Matthews said. “So, he called up and asked if they’d just take a look at me. I’ve gone to a couple camps, so (Clemson wide receivers) coach (Tyler) Grisham, he’s heard my name before. But they really watched my film this time and thought it would be a good idea to give me a PWO, see how that works.”

Matthews said he will be playing outside linebacker/defensive end at Clemson.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder was a two-time all-conference performer at Sanderson.

“I like defense,” he said, describing himself as a player. “I’m quick to react. I’m pretty good at play recognition. Just a hard worker. So, I enjoyed playing defense these past two seasons. That’s when I started, and I really felt like a defensive captain on my team. So, it’s just somewhere I’d like to stay, somewhere I could just show athletic ability.”

Matthews, who also had offers from Dartmouth, Butler and Saint Augustine’s, talked about what separated Clemson from the other schools he had the chance to play at.

“I think what set Clemson apart, besides it being one of my top schools that I’d want to go to, just finally getting there … You could assume a lot from just outside of it,” he said. “But when you really go into Clemson, it’s really a different atmosphere. It’s really welcoming. They show family characteristics. The coaching staff always has their family there. That’s the main part that I think stood out the most. So, they always just have a good heart as a whole entire program.”

Matthews can’t wait to get to Clemson this summer and start his career as a Tiger.

“I’m really excited for this next chapter in my athletic career and academic,” he said. “I’m really amped to be around my new teammates, new coaching staff and get to know them all and just continue playing football.”

