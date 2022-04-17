Clemson makes top group for 4-star Maryland pass rusher

Clemson makes top group for 4-star Maryland pass rusher

Recruiting

Clemson makes top group for 4-star Maryland pass rusher

By April 17, 2022 11:47 am

By |

An elite edge rusher from the state of Maryland included Clemson in his top school’s list on Saturday.

Charles Herbert Flowers High School (Springdale, MD.) 2023 four-star Desmond Umeozulu announced a top nine which features the Tigers, Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, Pitt, Maryland and South Carolina.

Umeozulu (6-6, 230) is ranked as high as the No. 10 defensive end and No. 121 overall prospect in the 2023 class by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Umeozulu is a fan of the way Clemson utilizes its edge rushers. He’s had a chance to watch guys like Xavier Thomas, Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry, and the way they’re all deployed by Clemson and Hall certainly catches his eye.

“I always like when they have rushers that can play the flats, can get after the quarterback and stop the run,” Umeozulu told The Clemson Insider in January. “It’s something that definitely models my game. I feel like once I get a little bit more experience dropping in coverage sometimes, I would be the perfect fit for Clemson.”

That’s exactly how he envisions himself at the next level.

“It’s definitely a place to consider,” he said of Clemson. “Just the culture and the history that Clemson holds — you have to consider Clemson — if you get an offer from Clemson, you have to consider. It’s just such a good program, that it’s just something that I have to consider for sure.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

Mr. Clemson had a huge announcement Saturday. Former Tiger and current ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain took to Twitter to share the news that he and his wife Kaki will be having a daughter.  Mac Lain is (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home