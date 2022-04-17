Clemson makes top group for 4-star Maryland pass rusher

An elite edge rusher from the state of Maryland included Clemson in his top school’s list on Saturday.

Charles Herbert Flowers High School (Springdale, MD.) 2023 four-star Desmond Umeozulu announced a top nine which features the Tigers, Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, Pitt, Maryland and South Carolina.

Umeozulu (6-6, 230) is ranked as high as the No. 10 defensive end and No. 121 overall prospect in the 2023 class by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Umeozulu is a fan of the way Clemson utilizes its edge rushers. He’s had a chance to watch guys like Xavier Thomas, Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry, and the way they’re all deployed by Clemson and Hall certainly catches his eye.

“I always like when they have rushers that can play the flats, can get after the quarterback and stop the run,” Umeozulu told The Clemson Insider in January. “It’s something that definitely models my game. I feel like once I get a little bit more experience dropping in coverage sometimes, I would be the perfect fit for Clemson.”

That’s exactly how he envisions himself at the next level.

“It’s definitely a place to consider,” he said of Clemson. “Just the culture and the history that Clemson holds — you have to consider Clemson — if you get an offer from Clemson, you have to consider. It’s just such a good program, that it’s just something that I have to consider for sure.”

I must first thank our Father above for all that He has blessed me with and continue to do in my life. With that being said, here’s my top 9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/pFI8Rza5fW — Desmond Umeozulu ⑨ ☨ (@KashDez) April 16, 2022

