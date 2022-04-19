Projecting Clemson's post-spring offensive depth chart

Clemson is not releasing an official post-spring depth chart, but The Clemson Insider is taking a stab at the Tigers’ two-deep on both sides of the ball heading into the summer.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart coming out of the spring based on information gathered from the Tigers’ 15 practices based on the current makeup of Clemson’s roster:

Quarterback

D.J. Uiagalelei, Jr

Cade Klubnick, Fr

Running back

Will Shipley, Soph

Kobe Pace, Jr – OR – Phil Mafah, Soph

Tight end

Davis Allen, Jr

Jake Briningstool, Soph

Boundary receiver

Joseph Ngata, Sr

Dacari Collins, Soph

Field receiver

Beaux Collins, Soph

Troy Stellato, Soph*

*Adam Randall’s ACL injury keeps him from cracking the two-deep here

Slot receiver

E.J. Williams, Jr

Brannon Spector, Jr

Left tackle

Jordan McFadden, Sr

Tristan Leigh, Soph

Left guard

Marcus Tate, Soph

Bryn Tucker, Soph

Center

Will Putnam, Sr*

Ryan Linthicum, R-Fr – OR – Trent Howard, Soph

*If Clemson adds a transfer center, Putnam moves back to right guard

Right guard

Mitchell Mayes, Jr

Trent Howard, Soph

Right tackle

Walker Parks, Jr

Marcus Tate, Soph

