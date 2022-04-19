Projecting Clemson's post-spring offensive depth chart

Clemson is not releasing an official post-spring depth chart, but The Clemson Insider is taking a stab at the Tigers’ two-deep on both sides of the ball heading into the summer.
Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart coming out of the spring based on information gathered from the Tigers’ 15 practices based on the current makeup of Clemson’s roster:
Quarterback
D.J. Uiagalelei, Jr
Cade Klubnick, Fr
Running back
Will Shipley, Soph
Kobe Pace, Jr – OR – Phil Mafah, Soph
Tight end
Davis Allen, Jr
Jake Briningstool, Soph
Boundary receiver
Joseph Ngata, Sr
Dacari Collins, Soph
Field receiver
Beaux Collins, Soph
Troy Stellato, Soph*
*Adam Randall’s ACL injury keeps him from cracking the two-deep here
Slot receiver
E.J. Williams, Jr
Brannon Spector, Jr
Left tackle
Jordan McFadden, Sr
Tristan Leigh, Soph
Left guard
Marcus Tate, Soph
Bryn Tucker, Soph
Center
Will Putnam, Sr*
Ryan Linthicum, R-Fr – OR – Trent Howard, Soph
*If Clemson adds a transfer center, Putnam moves back to right guard
Right guard
Mitchell Mayes, Jr
Trent Howard, Soph
Right tackle
Walker Parks, Jr
Marcus Tate, Soph
