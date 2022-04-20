Big in-state OL recaps recent visit to Clemson

Clemson recently played host to a standout in-state offensive lineman who is firmly on the Tigers’ recruiting radar for the class of 2023.

D.J. Geth – a 6-foot-6, 310-pound junior from Dorman High School (Roebuck, S.C.) – traveled to Tiger Town for an unofficial visit on April 4 and took in a spring practice.

“My visit to Clemson was good,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I went to the spring practice and saw how intense and organized their practice is.”

The best part of the visit for Geth came after the practice when he was able to interact with Dabo Swinney.

“I would say the highlight of the visit was when I got to talk with Coach Swinney a little after practice,” he said.

Geth, the No. 10 prospect in the state of South Carolina per 247Sports, likes the thought of potentially suiting up for the Tigers’ head coach.

“Coach Swinney is a real nice guy, and a great coach,” Geth said, “so I think it would be pretty good playing for him.”

Geth, who competed at the Swinney Football Camp last summer, also visited Clemson for the UConn game last November.

What did he hear from Swinney and the coaching staff when he was back on campus earlier this month?

“I heard that they really like what they see from me,” he said, “and that they are looking forward to continuing this (recruiting) process with me.”

Geth added that he feels his “connection and relationship with Clemson definitely got stronger” thanks to this month’s visit.

Though the Tigers haven’t yet offered Geth, he is garnering interest from Thomas Austin and has been communicating with Clemson’s new offensive line coach.

Geth, who plays tackle at Dorman, intrigues Austin and the Tigers with his ability to man multiple positions on the O-line and his potential as a center.

Austin expressed the Tigers’ intent to further evaluate him at his school this spring.

“He did mention they wanted to come down in the spring and see me,” Geth said. “Hopefully an offer (from Clemson) comes then.”

Geth currently holds offers from North Carolina, Louisville, App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, UNC Charlotte, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Florida, Tulane, James Madison and Delaware State.

He’s the son of Ed Geth, who played basketball at North Carolina and was a member of the Tar Heels’ 1993 national championship team.

–Photo courtesy of Ed Geth on Twitter (@CoachGeth)