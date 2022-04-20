Nation's top-ranked kicker on Clemson: 'They got something special'

Last month, Clemson quietly played host to one of the nation’s top kickers in the class of 2024. In fact, Hough High School’s (Cornelius, N.C.) Nolan Hauser is considered to be the No. 1 kicker in the nation by Chris Sailer Kicking.

The Clemson Insider was able to catch up with Hauser, who made his way to Tiger Town for an unofficial visit to Clemson on March 12.

“I mean it was awesome,” Hauser said. “The hospitality was great, it seemed like everybody took care of me and everyone treated me very well. It’s a really nice place over there. They got something special.”

Hauser had a chance to talk to each Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, Bill Spiers and Mickey Conn. Though, it’s Spiers, Clemson’s director of special teams, who Hauser has the most extensive relationship with.

“It’s awesome,” Hauser said regarding his relationship with Spiers. “I can call him every time I want of course, he can’t call me because I’m a ’24, but he’s really like family. I can call him any time and we chat for about 20 minutes every time. It’s really nice.”

According to Hauser, Clemson has spoken to him about a potential offer, but they really need to see him kick in person first. He plans on going up this summer to a camp, kicking in front of them and gaining confidence in the coaching staff, he said.

“Coach Swinney likes to see players kick before putting everything in them, so I need to do that for him,” he said.

Clemson isn’t the only program like that, though. Hauser will have to kick in front of most schools because, as he put it, “that’s like buying a car without even seeing it.”

Hauser’s range can be anywhere from probably 55-60 yards out. He’s hopeful that’ll grow over the years. It’s hard for the average person to evaluate kickers like Hauser, so we asked him for a little assistance in what exactly goes into that.

“It’s mostly consistency,” he said. “Any school, obviously, wants a consistent kicker. You want to put out a kicker that can make any kicks, really. You really want a kicker that can comfortably and consistently with confidence hit multiple field goals.”

If you’re familiar with Clemson Athletics, then the last name “Hauser” might ring a bell. Nolan happens to have multiple connections to Clemson. Both of his parents, Scott Hauser and Sherri Bueter Hauser, played at Clemson.

Sherri played for Clemson’s women’s soccer program (1994-98) and still holds multiple school records, while Scott played for Clemson’s baseball team around the same time. Nolan’s older sister, Ella, is currently a freshman midfielder on Clemson’s women’s soccer team.

“We got a little family in there,” he said jokingly.

Nolan’s Clemson connections don’t stop there.

He also has a connection to the Clemson football program in the form of B.T. Potter. Nolan said that he kicks with Potter at least once a month with Charlotte-based trainer Dan Orner, who is one of their kicking coaches.

“We kick together, so we usually have some friendly competition in there,” he said. “They got something good over there and the kickers are world-class. (Potter) has said that (Clemson) is a special place, as everybody said that I’ve spoken with. It’s a really nice place and it’s really family over there.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!