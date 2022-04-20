Swinney explains the change in Clemson's official visit policy

The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney on Wednesday evening at the Prowl and Growl at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, S.C.

TCI asked Swinney about the change in his official visit policy and why he and the Tigers will now allow some official visitors in June, something they haven’t done in the past.

Swinney went in-depth in his response and explained that the only prospects Clemson will give June official visits to are ones who have already been on campus in the past for unofficial visits.

“The biggest thing we’ve changed is just not doing spring visits, and we’re still not doing that,” Swinney said. “Last year – and really it’s kind of because of COVID and all that stuff and the way things happened – we did the Elite Retreat last year as a part of our camp, and it was really good. And we’ve already got some committed kids. Anticipate probably having a few more between now and that first weekend in June. And we’ve kind of restructured our camps just a little bit. So, we’ve taken that one weekend, and we’ve had a lot of guys come here.

“So, it’s only going to be for kids who have been on campus, so we really haven’t changed that part of it. The only guys that are going to be coming in on an official visit will be people who’ve been to Clemson at some point, whether it be a game last year or they came this spring or they were in our camp, and we’ve got camps coming up. So that part of it, the actual official visit part will be a little different. Last year with the Elite Retreat, it was pretty much like an official, it just was they came on their own. So again, all these kids have already been here on their own.”

Swinney expects the official visit weekend in June to provide Clemson with positive momentum going into the Swinney Camps, coming out of the camps, and going into the dead period in the summer.

“I think it will be a really, really good weekend for us and give us good momentum going into camps, coming out of camps, going into the dead period in the summer,” he said. “And a lot of these kids want to get it out of the way. They want to make their decisions. So, that’s been I think a good change for us.”

