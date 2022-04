Rock Hill — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hit the Prowl and Growl tour for the first time in two years Wednesday night.

The Clemson Insider caught up with coach Swinney before the event. Swinney talks about whether the Tigers have had any transfers since the spring game, whether he is still looking for a center in the portal, the play of Putnam at center this spring and a recruiting change for the Tigers.

Watch this exclusive interview on TCITV: