Offer from Spiller, Clemson ‘would mean so much’ to promising Virginia RB

Clemson played host last week to a promising running back prospect who received multiple offers prior to his freshman high school football season in 2021 and has continued to rack up offers since then.

Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, Va.)’s Gideon Davidson – a 5-foot-11, 185-pound class of 2025 recruit – made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Wednesday, April 13.

“Loved my visit,” Davidson told The Clemson Insider. “That I had lots of time spent getting to know coaches and building relationships.”

Clemson running backs coach and College Football Hall of Famer C.J. Spiller – who played in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs following his All-American career with the Tigers – made a major impression on Davidson and his father while interacting with them during the visit.

“My dad and I really liked Coach Spiller as a person, his ‘why’ statement, coaching philosophy and because as my dad says, ‘He has been there and done that,’” Davidson said. “He was a great college player, played in the league eight years and is coaching now. That’s kinda what I would like to do.”

Virginia gave Davidson his first offer in May 2021, and former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott reoffered this past January soon after he was hired as the Cavaliers’ new head coach. Virginia Tech offered last October, then reoffered in January as well.

Liberty, Penn State and South Carolina offered last May, August and September, respectively, while Louisville, Wake Forest and Tennessee have thrown their hats in the ring with offers to Davidson this year.

Florida, Oklahoma, Florida State, LSU, Auburn, Boston College, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Rutgers are other schools showing interest in Davidson, along with Clemson.

If Spiller and the Tigers pull the trigger on an offer to Davidson down the road, it would certainly be a big deal to him.

“Clemson is a special program,” he said, “so if I got an offer from Coach Spiller, that would mean so much to me coming from him.”

In addition to Clemson, Davidson has made visits to Virginia, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Florida and Liberty this year.

Davidson was also on campus at Clemson last summer to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

