Top Clemson DE target gives the latest ahead of next week's commitment

The Clemson Insider spoke with St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) four-star edge rusher David Ojiegbe over the phone Monday, shortly after he announced via social media that he will be making his commitment next Wednesday, April 27.

Ojiegbe indicated that everything’s going pretty well as he gets close to making his decision. He told us he’s currently focused on schools like Clemson, Miami, North Carolina, N.C. State, Michigan, Maryland and LSU.

There was a lot of buzz coming out of the Orange & White Spring Game regarding Ojiegebe and from what we gathered and reported in last week’s edition of the Insider Report, his latest visit to Clemson went very well, and Ojiegbe himself told us that he enjoyed his time while on campus for the game.

“The visit was pretty good,” Ojiegbe said. “I got to talk with Coach Dabo (Swinney) a little bit more and talk with him on a personal level. He was just telling me, just know that my offer is committable and just emphasizing how big of a role I’d play, and just how they want me. It was a good conversation with him and Coach Lemanski (Hall).”

How has Ojiegbe’s relationship progressed with Hall since he was last on campus?

“Me and him talk on a daily basis,” he said regarding his relationship with Clemson’s defensive ends coach. “It’s gotten really good.”

Ojiegbe also indicated that his relationship with Hall is at a place where it’ll definitely be in consideration when he makes his decision come next week.

Clemson’s spring game was the perfect time to have a defensive end recruit, like Ojiegbe on campus. Both the Orange & White teams accounted for 13 total would-be sacks and 22 tackles for loss.

“Seeing them dominate just shows how hard they work and just shows the type of coaching that Coach Lemanski coaches them up to,” he said. “Seeing the alumni come through, like Christian Wilkins and some other NFL guys come through, they know how to produce good guys, who’ve lasted in the league.”

There’s a plan in place for Ojiegbe to play early at Clemson, which will definitely be a factor in his decision come next Wednesday. When it comes time for Ojiegbe to make his decision, what are going to be some of the more important factors he’s looking for?

“Just being developed as a player and as a man,” Ojiegbe said, “and just what can they do for me after football? Because football’s gonna be over (for me) soon. It’s not that long, the average span of an NFL player or a college football player. I just want to make sure that I’ll be straight after football and have a platform to make money and become a better man, and actually, just have a good major too, so I can sustain myself for the rest of my life.”

