When may Clemson see Taylor back in action?

Following Clemson’s 12-2 win over East Tennessee State University Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, coach Monte Lee updated the injury status of freshman outfielder Will Taylor.

After tearing his ACL during Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Oct. 2, 2021, the two-sport athlete has been working hard to make his way back onto the baseball diamond.

“He’s close,” Lee said postgame. “He’s playing balls off the bat in the outfield, he’s taking BP. We’re gonna try to get him some live at-bats (Thursday). He’s had one day of live at-bats, where we had some pitchers throw to him, so we’ll do that again (Thursday) and try to get him ready.”

Lee couldn’t say for certain, but he feels Clemson could see Taylor in action potentially within the next few weeks.

“Whether we use him in some DH at-bats early or whether we just stick him out there and play him, we haven’t quite made that decision,” Lee continued. “I’ll cross that bridge when I get there, but I know that we need to use him because he’s a very talented player and he can help us. It’s gonna take some time — there’s some rust there. He hasn’t played.”

