Grady Jarrett turned away at Atlanta restaurant for outfit

Former Clemson defensive lineman and current Atlanta Falcons star Grady Jarrett took to Instagram to call out a local restaurant for denying him entry due to what he was wearing.

The restaurant Buckhead’s Le Bilboquet allegedly stopped Jarrett at the entrance and the manager told him he was not “dressed properly” and refused to sit him and his lady.

Jarrett posted his outfit to Instagram — a Gucci Suit, expensive watch and diamonds — mentioning that other people dining were allowed in wearing Nike sweatsuits.

The restaurant in question does have a dress policy in place, and sweatsuits in particular are not allowed. Nevertheless, Jarrett seemed annoyed enough to speak out about it.

Falcons Grady Jarrett claims Buckhead restaurant denied him service over outfit https://t.co/61168BbplL — Brian Hill (@BrianHillFOX5) April 22, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks