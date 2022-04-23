Clemson drops game two 4-3 to Seminoles, forces Sunday rubber match

Clemson came out hot at the plate early in the first with back-to-back homers, but thanks to James Tibbs’ solo home run for the lead in the seventh, the Seminoles were able to battle back for the 4-3 win to even out the series and force the Sunday rubber match.

“Bottom line is we’ve gotta get more production six through nine in the order, that’s the bottom line,” head coach Monte Lee said. “I told the guys that after game today, that if six through nine can give us something offensively… on the days where we score a lot of runs, we play nine innings of offense and not four and that’s what we’re going to have to do tomorrow.”

Nick Hoffmann tallies the loss for the Tigers, dropping to 3-5 on the season. Righthander Conner Whittaker earned the win for Florida State.

Sophomore Max Wagner led Clemson offensively on Saturday with two runs, two hits, two RBIs, and two solo home runs.

“Just trying to hit the ball hard, swing at strikes, and I’ve been doing that,” Wagner said regarding his approach. “Just trying to keep following along with that and obviously production has been there. Just [going to] keep working on it and try to get this team a win.”

Clemson opened the game up early with a huge first inning. With two outs, Blake Wright and Max Wagner hit back-to-back solo bombs to left and right field respectively, both on the first pitch from lefty Bryce Hubbart to give the Tigers the 2-0 lead through one.

Following three scoreless innings, Florida State came up with their answer in the top of the fifth. With runners on second and third, Jordan Carrion hit an RBI single to score Isaiah Perry. The Seminoles tacked on another two runs later in the inning thanks to a two-RBI single to first base that brought in Carrion and Tyler Martin. With three runs off four hits for Florida State, Clemson trailed 3-2.

Wagner came up clutch yet again for the Tigers in the sixth, launching his seventeenth home run of the year, his second of the game, to left field to tie the game 3-3.

In his first at-bat of the game in the seventh, outfielder James Tibbs hit a solo homer to right field, giving the Seminoles the lead and eventual win with a final score of 4-3.

With the loss, Clemson drops to 25-14 overall and 5-11 in ACC play.

The Tigers look to secure the series in their third and final game against Florida State on Sunday, April 24, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ACCNX.