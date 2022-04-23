Clemson’s ‘real family environment’ resonated with big in-state DT

His last name may be Smalls, though he is anything but that.

Eamon Smalls is a big and talented defensive tackle from Beaufort (S.C.) High School with more than half a dozen FBS offers under his belt.

The 6-foot-3 junior in the class of 2023, who weighs around 300 pounds, was on campus at Clemson for an unofficial visit on April 6 when he was able to tour the football facility and take in the Tigers’ spring practice that day.

“That was my first visit there. I liked it,” Smalls told The Clemson Insider. “I liked the coaches, they were cool. They were real down-to-earth. And of course, the facility was amazing. But they were real cool people.”

Among the highlights of the visit for Smalls was enjoying the slide inside the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex that tends to be a hit with the recruits that go down it.

“I’d say my favorite part was probably the slide,” he said, laughing. “The slide, and watching the practice, watching them get at it and everything.”

As for what he saw while watching the practice, Smalls was impressed and expects the Tigers to field a strong team in 2022.

“I feel like they’re going to be pretty nice this year,” he said. “I like their energy. I like how their practice is real chill, real down-to-earth and they get the job done.”

While on campus, Smalls was able to have a conversation with defensive tackles coach Nick Eason, who will likely have the chance to work with Smalls this summer as he is planning to camp at Clemson in June.

“He was telling me about the school and everything and about how football is there,” Smalls said, “and then he was asking me if I was coming back to camp, and I’m going to probably go up to a camp up there.”

Smalls hopes to showcase his work ethic and dedication when he camps at Clemson, as well as show the Tigers’ coaching staff that he’s not just a big defensive tackle but athletic as well.

“That I’m hardworking, a dedicated player and everything,” he said of what he wants to exhibit at the camp. “Hopefully show them how well I can move and everything like that.”

Along with Clemson, Smalls has made visits this year to schools such as Wake Forest, Charlotte, West Virginia, Alabama and Florida A&M.

South Carolina, West Virginia, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Charlotte and Eastern Michigan have offered Smalls, who would love to add Clemson to that list as a prospect from the Palmetto State.

“I would be extremely grateful,” he said of receiving an offer from the Tigers. “It would mean a lot because it’s pretty close to home. It’s only like four hours down the road, so it would mean a lot.”

Overall, while on campus earlier this month, Clemson’s family atmosphere resonated with Smalls, and he felt like he was legitimately a part of the Clemson Family that everyone always talks about.

Asked what stood out most to him about the visit, he said, “the people.”

“It was like a family environment,” he added. “I felt as if they were more like a family – like, I’m talking like people in my family. It was a real family environment, and then they work hard. And I like how they practice. Their practice has got the energy and everything, and I liked it.”

