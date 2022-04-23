Raiders GM touches on topic of possible Renfrow extension

Clemson legend and Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Hunter Renfrow is going into the final year of his rookie contract, meaning he will be a free agent next offseason.

That is, unless the Raiders sign him to an extension before he hits the free agent market.

So, is a new deal with Renfrow and the Raiders in the works?

General manager Dave Ziegler touched on the subject of a possible Renfrow extension during his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, though he was pretty tight-lipped on the topic.

“A very talented player. I’ve been asked about him in the past and he’s just he’s a gritty guy, knows how to get open, knows how to win on third down, has some return experience, is good after the catch,” Ziegler said, via Pro Football Talk. “So, yes, Hunter is a good football player and has a good a lot of good elements that allow him to be successful on Sundays, which is important. And he’s a young player.

“So, like I’ve said before, when we talked about, I think it was Derek [Carr] at the owners meeting, relative to contracts and things like that, we’re always going to keep those things in house and keep those discussions private. Hunter’s going to be no different in that regard, but we’re excited that he’s on the team. We love good receivers and, you know, he’s one of them.”

Count Raiders quarterback Derek Carr among those who want to see the Raiders lock Renfrow up.

As Pro Football Talk notes, Carr mentioned Renfrow during his press conference after signing an extension with Las Vegas earlier this month, saying he structured his new deal in order for the Raiders to retain core players. Additionally, following San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel’s trade request this week, Carr responded to a tweet saying the Raiders should go after him with, posting “that money is for Renfrow.”

Renfrow earned his first Pro Bowl selection in his third NFL campaign last season, when he set career highs and ranked among the top 10 in the league in receptions (103) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He also led the team in receiving yards with 1,038 – becoming the first Raiders receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2016.

Renfrow became just the third player in franchise history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season. He is also just the second wide receiver to record both 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in a single season. For his NFL career so far (2019-21), Renfrow has tallied 208 catches for 2,299 yards and 15 touchdowns.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

