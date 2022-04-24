Clemson offer would be a 'dream' for local standout receiver

A couple of weekends ago, Clemson played host to a local receiver prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

D. W. Daniel’s (Central, S.C.) Jaylen Brown-Wallace made his way to Tiger Town for the Orange & White Spring Game on April 9.

“It was good,” Brown-Wallace told The Clemson Insider regarding his spring game visit. “I got to talk with Coach (Wesley) Goodwin, Coach (Tyler) Grisham and Dabo (Swinney) after the game. It was pretty cool.

What did Brown-Wallace hear from Clemson’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator?

“Coach Grisham told me that he really likes my tape and stuff like that and how he likes my size,” Brown-Wallace said. “He told me to come back in the summer for a camp and that I have a really great chance of getting an offer from them.”

What would that mean to him?

“It would be a dream,” he said regarding a potential Clemson offer, “I’m not gonna lie because growing up watching Clemson and all that if I got an offer from them, it would mean a lot.”

That caught Brown-Wallace off guard. At the same time, it’s a motivational tool for the local product that he can use when he gets to camp this summer. He’ll have an opportunity to show Clemson coaches, mainly Grisham, what he’s got in the tank.

Brown-Wallace is aiming to camp at Clemson come June 2.

After watching the team’s offense operate during the spring game, he feels like he could fit well in Grisham’s position group. Brown-Wallace is a fan of Clemson’s wide receivers coach, who he remembers talking with last summer when he previously participated at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

He only started talking with coaches like Grisham and Goodwin two-to-three weeks prior to the spring game.

“It’s very eye-opening because of all the receivers they’ve put in the league,” he said regarding Clemson’s interest in him, “and being a receiver myself and them having a high interest in me.”

Brown-Wallace said that his junior season was really great and everything he really wanted it to be. Across his junior campaign, he posted 58 receptions for 958 yards with 11 touchdowns. Because of last season’s performance, which he indicated was big for his recruitment, Brown-Wallace has talked with schools like Georgia Southern and Wake Forest, in addition to Clemson.

While he has really good film, for Brown-Wallace, it’s a matter of getting in front of coaches on the camp circuit this summer and showing what he’s capable of. Obviously, he’ll be at Clemson, and then he’ll likely camp at schools like Wake Forest, Liberty, App State and Mercer.

“I’m kind of just like the type of player that’s relentless, you know?” Brown-Wallace said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I’ll line upfront and just work as more of a jump-ball type of player is what I like to do.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!