ACC transfer down to Tigers, Gamecocks

An ACC transfer with a tie to Clemson has the Tigers in his final two schools.

Boston College graduate transfer guard Brevin Galloway announced on Monday that he is down to Clemson and South Carolina as he decides on his next college home.

Galloway, who has also played for College of Charleston, is the brother of former Clemson tight end Braden Galloway.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Brevin Galloway averaged 8.3 points per game, 1.5 rebounds per game, 1.4 assists per game and 1.1 steals per game last season for the Eagles and scored a season-high 18 points against Clemson on Jan. 15, 2022.

He averaged 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game for the Cougars in 2020-21 before suffering a season-ending injury in mid-December.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

