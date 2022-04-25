Wagner named ACC Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson sophomore third baseman Max Wagner has been selected the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Player of the Week for April 25, while Pitt junior righthander Billy Corcoran was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week.

ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a select 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Wagner had one of the best slugging weeks in Clemson school history by going 8-for-19 (.421) with six home runs, one double, 10 RBIs, eight runs, three walks against only one strikeout, a 1.421 slugging percentage and .500 on-base percentage in leading the Tigers to a 4-1 record in five games, four of which were against top-10 teams.

On Tuesday at No. 10 Georgia, the Green Bay, Wisconsin, native hit a homer in Clemson’s 8-4 win and added another home run against East Tennessee State on Wednesday. In the three-game series against No. 9 Florida State, he hit four combined home runs in the first two games.

With Clemson trailing No. 9 Florida State 4-2 on Friday, Wagner hit a grand slam on an 0-2 pitch, his second long ball of the game, in the eighth inning to give the Tigers a 6-4 win. On Saturday, he hit two home runs for the second game in a row, upping his homer streak to five consecutive games, tying a school record.

Pitt’s Corcoran allowed just four baserunners in seven innings pitched with eight strikeouts in Sunday’s 9-4 win at No. 4 Miami.

Corcoran won his fourth-straight start, a stretch that includes three wins over top-five teams (then-No. 5 Louisville and then-No. 5 Virginia prior to Sunday). The Milmont Park, Pennsylvania, native racked up 26 strikeouts and issued just two walks while working a combined 22 innings in those three outings.

