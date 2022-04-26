Former Tiger helps make big difference off the field

Kudos to this former Clemson standout in the NFL for helping make a big difference off the field.

Former Tiger and current Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett hosted the Rally on the Runway event, which raised upward of $700,000 to fight pediactric cancer.

The Falcons’ annual Rally on the Runway event benefits the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research.

Jarrett has spent all of his NFL career so far (2015-21) playing for the Falcons, who drafted him in the fifth round (137th overall pick) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro in 2019 who helped get the Falcons to the Super Bowl at the end of the 2016 season.

Grady Jarrett hosted the Rally on the Runway event, which raised more than $700,000 to fight pediatric cancer 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5QeTkHvN22 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 25, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

