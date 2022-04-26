Impressive stats on 'Third & Renfrow'

Hunter Renfrow has certainly lived up to his nickname, “Third & Renfrow.”

The former Clemson wide receiver, who is coming off a career year with the Las Vegas Raiders in his third NFL season, has been money on third down.

Pro Football Focus recently posted a graphic showing a couple of impressive statistics on Renfrow, who earned his first career Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

Over the past two seasons (since 2020), according to PFF, Renfrow’s passer rating when targeted on third down is 124.6 — which ranks fifth in the NFL over that span.

Even more impressive, Renfrow’s 86.2 percent catch percentage on third down since 2020 ranks first in the NFL.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr definitely knows to look Renfrow’s way when it’s third down and the chains need to be moved.

Last season, Renfrow set career highs and ranked among the top 10 in the league in receptions (103) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He also led the team in receiving yards with 1,038 – becoming the first Raiders receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2016.

For his NFL career so far (2019-21), the 2019 fifth-round draft pick has tallied 208 catches for 2,299 yards and 15 touchdowns.

