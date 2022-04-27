Clemson softball bounces back with midweek win

After falling victim to a series sweep for just the second time this season this past weekend, Clemson was looking for redemption against East Tennessee State on Wednesday. The Buccaneers came into the game 6-41 while the Tigers came in 33-14.

Clemson got it with a 6-2 win at McWhorter Stadium.

Right-hander Brooke McCubbin (5-2) got the start in the circle for the Tigers. The game was off to a fast start when ETSU designated player Sara Muir hit a homer to left field with Andrea Sarhatt on first base, giving the Buccaneers an early 2-0 lead.

The Tigers answered when Marissa Guimbarda stepped up to the plate with runners on first and second base. Guimbarda hit a bomb out to center to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead heading into the second inning.

This was Guimbarda’s 11th home run of this season and the 58th of her career as a Tiger.

The streak continued for Clemson’s offense when pinch-runner Carlee Shannon stole second and advanced to third following a throwing error by Buccaneers catcher Amber Atkins. Cammy Pereira then hit a triple to center that advanced Shannon and Arielle Oda home to extend the Tigers’ lead to 5-2.

In the beginning of the third, the Tigers made a pitching change and brought in left-hander Millie Thompson. Thompson allowed only two hits and got the win in the circle, improving to 10-2.

With a runner on second and two outs, Valerie Cagle hit an RBI double to right-center field scoring Maddie Moore and extending the Tigers’ lead to 6-2 in the bottom of the fourth. This lead would stay for the rest of the game.

This was Cagle’s 36th RBI of the season.

“Very impressed with our pitching staff,” Clemson coach John Rittman said. “Brooke came out and gave up two runs early but loved the way our offense bounced back and had her back. Then Millie and Regan (Spencer) came in as relief and pretty much shut down their offense. This was a nice win to get us ready for a big weekend series against Georgia Tech”.

The Tigers are back in action at McWhorter Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m. to face Georgia Tech.