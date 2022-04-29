Raiders make decision regarding a former Tiger's future

The Las Vegas Raiders have made decisions on their three 2019 first-round draft picks, including a former Clemson star.

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler announced Friday that the team has decided not to pick up the fifth-year options on running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram, as well as former Tiger defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

Drafted fourth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by former Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and former head coach Jon Gruden, Ferrell is entering the final year of a four-year, $31,360,824 rookie contract that included a $20,827,872 signing bonus.

Ferrell played in 16 games for the Raiders last season, recording 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks and one pass defensed.

In three seasons with the Raiders from 2019-21, Ferrell has totaled 79 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Now that the Raiders have declined Ferrell’s fifth-year option, he will be a free agent next offseason.

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks