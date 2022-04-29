Sunshine State TE feels Clemson 'could be a good fit for sure'

After securing the commitment of Bridgeland (Texas) four-star Reid Mikeska, Clemson is still in the market for a second tight end.

In this week’s edition of The Insider Report, The Clemson Insider disclosed some new names at the tight end position that Clemson is currently pursuing, like First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) three-star Olsen Patt Henry, as well as Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.) three-star Camp Magee.

Magee— a 6-foot-6, 210-pound junior in the class of 2023 — has been in contact with Clemson tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Kyle Richardson for the past couple of weeks.

“I’ve actually been talking with Coach Richardson a lot recently,” Magee said. “I think I’m probably planning to go up there in June sometime. They want me to come up and visit, so I can kind of get to know the staff and they can get to know me and my family. I’m looking forward to that.

“Reid (Mikeska) already committed there, so I think they’re looking for a second tight end and they like two types of tight ends. They like a bigger guy and then a guy that can flex out. I think I’m the guy they’re looking for to flex out and I think it could be a good fit for sure.”

Magee believes that Clemson is waiting to offer until either camps or visits, so they can get to know him better. However, he did reiterate that Clemson is “definitely interested” in him.

“It’s huge,” he said regarding Clemson’s perceived interest in him. “It’s something that I’ve dreamed about my whole life. So, to have Clemson coaches calling and texting me, it’s truly incredible. I’m very grateful for all of them taking their time and really evaluating me as a player and just taking the time to get to know me and my family. It’s really important.”

If the Tigers do, in fact, pull the trigger on a scholarship offer, what would mean to Magee?

“That would be incredible,” Magee said. “A team like Clemson, they’re competing on the national level every single year. To go in and play for a coach like Dabo Swinney, and that whole staff is incredible. I’m truly blessed to even be in consideration for them to offer me. It’s definitely on my bucket list to go up and see them. I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

Speaking of Clemson’s staff, Richardson has served as Magee’s primary recruiter up until this point. While they haven’t been in contact for an extensive period of time, there’s already a good relationship in place.

“He’s been great so far,” Magee said of Clemson’s tight ends coach and passing game coordinator. “He’s kind of been telling me what they do tight end-wise and how they can possibly use me and how they’ve used guys like me in the past. He’s been really great. (I’m) definitely thankful to have him as a resource for Clemson, if I have any questions or things like that.”

Not everybody has the support system that Magee has available to him. His older brother, Fletcher, set an NCAA record for made 3-pointers in a career at Wofford, while his father, Jerry, played receiver at Vanderbilt in the late 1980s.

While his process is a little different from both of theirs, Camp indicated that they’ve both been really helpful.

After going undrafted and signing with the Milwaukee Bucks for NBA Summer League play, Fletcher has been playing overseas. While he currently plays in the Montenegrin Basketball League in Montenegro — a country in the Balkans — he still FaceTimes with Camp almost every day.

The two are very close.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Camp is in the process of cutting down his list. This spring is going to be huge for him, as he thinks there’s potential for his recruitment to pick back up. At the same time, he’s really just been focusing on the schools that are interested in him.

Decision-wise, Camp is pushing to pick his next home by July. In any event, he’d definitely like to have made a decision before the start of his senior campaign.

“If I got to a place and it feels right, nothing’s holding me back from pulling the trigger and committing,” he said.

Getting a better feel for Camp and his game, we asked him to describe himself as a player.

“I’ve always been a split-out receiver,” he said. “I’m 6-6, 210-pounds, so a lot of colleges really like me as a tight end. This year, I’m definitely gonna start playing a little more tight end. I kind of have a long, athletic build that coaches really like. I move pretty well on the field. I have good hands. I definitely love to hit too, which is something coaches like to see.”

— Photo courtesy of @CampMagee5 on Twitter

