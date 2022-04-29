What They Are Saying: Booth hears his name called in 2022 NFL Draft

What They Are Saying: Booth hears his name called in 2022 NFL Draft

Football

What They Are Saying: Booth hears his name called in 2022 NFL Draft

By April 29, 2022 9:03 pm

By |

Andrew Booth got the call he’d been waiting for on Friday night, when the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 42 overall pick.

After the former Clemson cornerback came off the board, Twitter was abuzz with reactions.

Check out what they are saying about Booth going to the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

12hr

The first round of the NFL Draft came and went Thursday without any Clemson players hearing their name called. That’s been a rarity for the Tigers’ program of late. Clemson had produced at least one (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home