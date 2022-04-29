What They Are Saying: Booth hears his name called in 2022 NFL Draft

Andrew Booth got the call he’d been waiting for on Friday night, when the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 42 overall pick.
After the former Clemson cornerback came off the board, Twitter was abuzz with reactions.
Check out what they are saying about Booth going to the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft:
With the No. 42 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Vikings select Andrew Booth Jr.!
📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/XXe4Q5cLag
— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022
Trading in 🟣&🟠 for 🟣&🟡
Andrew Booth Jr. is headed to Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/8DNUQpL62y
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 29, 2022
Secondary getting stronger 💪💪
Let's GOOOOOO @andrewbooth21!! pic.twitter.com/ja6YRG6rUU
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 29, 2022
It’s not a QB, it’s a CB — #Clemson’s Andrew Booth. He recently had core muscle surgery again, but should be ready for camp. https://t.co/V31jSRW6f0
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022
What a moment!
Go be great, @andrewbooth21 pic.twitter.com/GDJ4WeiXcC
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 30, 2022
.@andrewbooth21's draft party went crazy when he found out he was going to the @Vikings 🗣️ (via @ClemsonFB) pic.twitter.com/hnH8CfuBoJ
— NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2022
#Vikings baby 💪💪@andrewbooth21
🎥: @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/jBPm9UCd9c
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 30, 2022
Been staring at this photo for five mins🧡 pic.twitter.com/FHLsG439f0
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 30, 2022
You think No. 5 would be excited to know his name would be called on draft night? pic.twitter.com/l9iHVVunDt
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 30, 2022
Longest draft pick announcement of all time? 😅@andrewbooth21 | @Vikings
📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/ffomuLCq2K
— NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2022
"He knows how to play on the outside."@andrewbooth21
📺: @espn | @nflnetwork | @ABC pic.twitter.com/HdpCnxBQlh
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 30, 2022
The Minnesota Vikings pick Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. at No. 42 overall.
334 snaps without giving up a catch on a 20+ yard throw 🐅 pic.twitter.com/gH65BHVBP6
— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 29, 2022
The details behind the deal that landed us @andrewbooth21 pic.twitter.com/eyAuVGUD5j
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 30, 2022
Congratulations, @andrewbooth21, on starting the next chapter of your football career! #ClemsonFamily https://t.co/Nobcjk63tE pic.twitter.com/JUO1ggGi35
— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) April 29, 2022
Littttt 💜🤞🏾 https://t.co/rHBIGqcqew
— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) April 30, 2022
MY BROTHER CONGRATULATIONS MAN THIS IS BIGGGGG NO ONE MORE DESERVING ! https://t.co/Hii3vsMDx2
— Jalyn Phillips (@jalyn_phillips) April 30, 2022
BOOTHHHHH🤍
— Jmac (@Jmac_2332) April 29, 2022
Congrats Booth!! You deserve all the success comin your way brudda🧡 @andrewbooth21 https://t.co/tey7czr9GM
— Tristan Leigh (@Leigh71Tristan) April 30, 2022
THE 1 https://t.co/AG3WJnL6zi
— Ruke Orhorhoro (@ruke33) April 30, 2022
Seeing your friends get drafted is the best feeling ever! I love it😊
— Etinosa Reuben🇳🇬 (@etinosa_r) April 30, 2022
steal of the draft! https://t.co/bHgU3pCzq9
— 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) April 30, 2022
Andrew Booth Jr is a beast. Vikings fans will enjoy his one highlight per game average.
— William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) April 30, 2022
Vikings love Clemson Dbs
— Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) April 29, 2022
ARE YOU SERIOUS @Andrewbooth21?!?! pic.twitter.com/haTkba1vmA
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 30, 2022
Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.
Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks