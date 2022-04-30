Former Tiger drafted in sixth round

Former Tiger drafted in sixth round

Football

Former Tiger drafted in sixth round

By April 30, 2022 5:17 pm

By |

While Clemson waits on more players to come off the board, a former Tiger was taken in the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick was drafted in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Rams, who made the Rock Hill native the 212th overall pick. Kendrick spent three seasons at Clemson before playing his final college season at Georgia.

Kendrick was a two-year starting corner at Clemson after making the move from receiver after his freshman season. He was a first-team all-ACC selection in 2020 before being dismissed from the team shortly after that season.

He had 41 tackles and a team-high four interceptions for Georgia this past season.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

12m

A former Clemson defensive tackle has signed a free agent deal after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft. On January 4, 2021 Jordan Williams entered the transfer portal and later signed with Virginia (…)

reply
1hr

Nolan Turner turned his strong pre-draft showing into a shot at the next level. Clemson’s former safety has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, a source told The Clemson (…)

1hr

After going undrafted in this year’s 2022 NFL draft, it didn’t take long for former Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich to find a new home. Goodrich is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Philadelphia (…)

2hr

Baylon Spector saw his dream come true when he was taken in this year’s NFL Draft. Spector was taken in the seventh round Saturday by the Buffalo Bills, who made the former Clemson linebacker the 231st (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home