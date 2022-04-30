Former Tiger drafted in sixth round

While Clemson waits on more players to come off the board, a former Tiger was taken in the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick was drafted in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Rams, who made the Rock Hill native the 212th overall pick. Kendrick spent three seasons at Clemson before playing his final college season at Georgia.

Kendrick was a two-year starting corner at Clemson after making the move from receiver after his freshman season. He was a first-team all-ACC selection in 2020 before being dismissed from the team shortly after that season.

He had 41 tackles and a team-high four interceptions for Georgia this past season.

