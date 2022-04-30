Former Tiger signs Free Agent Deal

A former Clemson defensive tackle has signed a free agent deal after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

On January 4, 2021 Jordan Williams entered the transfer portal and later signed with Virginia Tech. Williams has signed a free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins and will be reunited with former teammate Christian Wilkins.

All Glory To God 🙏🏽 https://t.co/HCBmsxZpys — Jordan Williams (@_blessed_23) May 1, 2022

Williams recorded 55 career tackles (9.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in 673 snaps over 38 games (three starts) during his time at Clemson.