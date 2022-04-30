Former Tiger signs Free Agent Deal

Former Tiger signs Free Agent Deal

By April 30, 2022 8:24 pm

A former Clemson defensive tackle has signed a free agent deal after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

On January 4, 2021 Jordan Williams entered the transfer portal and later signed with Virginia Tech.  Williams has signed a free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins and will be reunited with former teammate Christian Wilkins.

Williams recorded 55 career tackles (9.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in 673 snaps over 38 games (three starts) during his time at Clemson.

