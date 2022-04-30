Recruiting Roundup: Tracking Clemson's coaches on the trail

The Clemson Insider kept track of where Clemson’s coaches traveled to on the recruiting trail this week. So, for the second week in a row, we rounded up the visits we could account for in a recruiting notebook.

Here’s a roundup of where Clemson’s coaches have been on the recruiting trail and which prospects they visited with. Of course, NCAA rules don’t permit direct contact between coaches and recruits in the classes of 2023-25, but Clemson’s coaches did stop by a lot of schools and met with a lot of head coaches and assistants this week.

Brandon Streeter

Clemson’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, along with Kyle Richardson stopped by Providence Day School(Charlotte, N.C.) on Tuesday, which is home to the nation’s No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class — Jadyn Davis, as well as four-star receivers Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp, and one of the top tackles in the class of 2025 in David Sanders, Jr.

Streeter also made his way to Gilbert (S.C.) High School on Tuesday, as well as stops at Eau Claire High School(Columbia, S.C.), River Bluff High School (Lexington County, S.C.), Gray Collegiate Academy (West Columbia, S.C.) and Airport High School — which is also in West Columbia — on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Streeter traveled to the Peach State and visited Kell High School (Marietta, Ga.) and two other Marietta-based schools: Pope High School and Lassiter High School.

He was also at Denmark High School (Alpharetta, Ga.) — home to priority target in 2023 four-star linebacker Dee Crayton, as well as four-star offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov, who has previously received interest from Clemson.

On Friday, Streeter checked in on Cartersville (Ga.) High School, Kennesaw (Ga.) Mountain High School and Etowah High School (Woodstock, Ga.)

CJ Spiller

Earlier this week, Spiller stopped by Calvary Day School (Savannah, GA.), which is home to Clemson 2024 quarterback target Jake Merklinger. Clemson’s running backs coach also made his way to Brunswick (Ga.) High School and Ware County High School (Waycross, Ga.) on Wednesday.

Tyler Grisham

On Tuesday, Clemson’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator visited Waccamaw High School (Pawleys Island, S.C.). The program’s head coach told TCI that Grisham inquired about a trio of the school’s prospects: QB Jared Yonker, LB Antonio Robinson and OL Jackson Mattox.

Grisham was also at Andrews (S.C.) High School on Tuesday, as well as Kingstree (S.C.) High School. The latter program’s head coach, Brian Smith, told TCI that Grisham was there to check in/inquire about two prospects — 2023 LB Nicholas Brown and 2024 DL James Brockington.

On Wednesday, Grisham stopped at Hannah Pamplico (S.C.) High School. The program’s head coach, Jamie Johnson, name-dropped two intriguing prospects that Grisham was told about during his visit —2023 WR Taeshaun Sellers and 2025 CB Jamarcus Williams.

He later visited Lake City (S.C.) High School, Florence (S.C.) Christian School and Wilson High School, which is another Florence based-school. Then on Thursday, Grisham made visits to Southwest Guilford High School (High Point, N.C.) and Western Guilford High School (Greensboro, N.C.).

Last but certainly not least, Clemson stopped by Grimsley High School (Greensboro, N.C.), which is home to a trio of Clemson targets — 2023 four-star DT Jamaal Jarrett, 2024 four-star WR Alex Taylor and 2024 four-star WR Terrell Anderson.

Kyle Richardson

We mentioned Clemson’s tight ends coach and passing game coordinator above. Richardson later made stops by Catawba Ridge High School (Fort Mill, S.C.) and York (S.C.) High School on Wednesday.

Richardson then visited Lewisville High School (Richburg, S.C.) on Thursday and Andrew Jackson High School(Lancaster County, S.C.) on Friday.

Thomas Austin

Clemson’s offensive line coach made his way to the Sunshine State Tuesday and visited Clearwater (Fla.) International Academy. He visited both Wilcox County High School (Rochelle, Ga.) and Valdosta (Ga.) High School on Wednesday. Valdosta’s College Recruiting Liaison told TCI that Austin was there to check in on 2023 four-star edge rusher Gabriel Harris, Jr., who committed to the University of Georgia earlier this month, as well 2024 DL Eric Brantley, Jr.

Austin was also at Thomas Sumter (S.C.) Academy on Thursday.

Wesley Goodwin

Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach spent the majority of his time this week down in the Tampa (Fla.) area. On Wednesday, he was at Tampa’s Wharton High School, which is home to a couple of committed prospects that Clemson has shown interest in like 2023 four-star edge rusher Isaiah Nixon (UCF) and 2023 four-star CB Dijon Johnson (Ohio State), as well as 2024 three-star ATH Arkese Parks.

Clemson was at Yulee (Fla.) at the end of the week, which is home to 2023 three-star safety Landon Hale, who TCI has previously written about.

On Friday, Goodwin continued his stay in the Sunshine State, as he stopped by Choctawhatchee High School (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.) and Pine Forest High School (Pensacola, Fla.) — home to Clemson three-star wide receiver target Donielle Hayes.

Goodwin also stopped by Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic High School to watch the team’s practice and followed prospects like 2024 WR/OLB Demontrae Gatson and 2025 WR Koby Howard on Twitter afterward.

Nick Eason

Clemson’s defensive tackles coach was active on the recruiting trail this week. Eason swung by Holly Hill (S.C.) Academy on Tuesday.

Two days later, Eason made his way to the state of Alabama, making stops at Hueytown (Ala.) High School, Oak Mountain High School (Birmingham, Ala.), Ramsay IB High School (Birmingham, Ala.) and Talladega (Ala.) High School.

On Friday, staying in the state of Alabama, Eason visited Munford (Ala.) High School, Huffman High School(Birmingham, Ala.) and Bessemer City (Ala.) High School.

Lemanski Hall

On Wednesday, Clemson’s defensive ends coach was in the Tar Heel State at Jack Britt High School (Fayetteville, N.C.). On the next day, Hall was at Wade Hampton (S.C.) High School and Overhills High School (Spring Lake, N.C.).

Then, on Friday, Hall stopped by Terry Sanford High School (Fayetteville, N.C.).

Mike Reed

Clemson’s cornerbacks’ visits weren’t few and far between as social media would suggest, but we can tell you that Reed was at Goose Creek (S.C.) High School on Wednesday, as well as Woodland High School (Fort Dorchester, S.C.) — home to four-star OT Kam Pringle, who is a priority target for Clemson in the 2024 recruiting class.

Mickey Conn

Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach was perhaps the team’s most active assistant coach on the trail this week. Starting on Tuesday, Conn made local visits to both Fountain Inn (S.C) High School and Newberry (S.C.) High School, before stopping by Putnam County High School (Eatonton, Ga.) on Wednesday.

Conn made an early morning visit on Thursday to nearby Christ Church Episcopal School (Greenville, S.C.), before heading for visits to Blue Ridge High School (Greer, S.C.), Riverside High School (Greer, S.C.), Simpsonville High School (Greenville, S.C.), Eastside High School (Taylors, S.C.), Southside High School (Greenville, S.C.), Woodmont High School (Piedmont, S.C.) and North Oconee High School (Bogart, Ga.).

North Oconee is home to a fast-rising three-star defensive back by the name of Khalil Barnes, in who Clemson is showing heavy interest.

