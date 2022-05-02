Another former Tiger is getting a shot in the NFL

Another former Clemson Tiger will get a chance to play in the National Football League.

Former Clemson punter Will Spiers has earned an invitation to the Green Bay Packers’ rookie minicamp, according to ProStar Sports Agency president Paul Sheehy on Twitter.

Spiers will have the opportunity to compete for a spot on the Packers’ roster when the team’s rookie minicamp takes place this week.

An original walk-on who earned a scholarship en route to becoming a five-year starter at punter, Spiers started 69 games for the Tigers, a Clemson and modern FBS record.

The Cameron, S.C., native averaged 41.4 yards on 292 career punts, finishing with 108 punts downed inside the 20, 17 touchbacks and 59 punts of 50-plus yards. He posted career net average of 39.4 yards per punt and departed with school records for starts (69), career punts (292), career punts of 50-plus yards (59), career punts downed inside the 20 (108) and total punting yards (12,095).

Spiers’ 41.4-yard punting average ranked fifth in school history at the time of his departure. He held three of the top six seasons on record in net punting average by a Clemson punter at the end of his career and joined Christian Wilkins and Dalton Freeman as only the third Clemson player ever to earn four career All-ACC Academic Team selections.

Congratulations and good luck to former @ClemsonFB P, @will_spiers10 on earning an invite to the @Packers rookie minicamp this week! #FirstStepInTheJourney pic.twitter.com/suF2Q2f5Df — Paul Sheehy (@ProStarSports) May 2, 2022

–Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks