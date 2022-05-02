Bad news for DeAndre Hopkins

Bad news regarding former Clemson star and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hopkins – who had missed a total of just two games in the first eight years of his NFL career prior to last season – was sidelined for seven regular season games and the Cardinals’ postseason game last season due to a hamstring and then a knee injury. He suffered a season-ending MCL injury in Week 14 in December.

After making the Pro Bowl each year from 2017-20 – and earning first-team All-Pro honors every year from 2017-19 – the five-time Pro Bowler finished the 2021 season with 42 catches for 572 yards and a team-high eight receiving touchdowns.

The reception and yardage totals marked career lows for Hopkins, who had recorded no fewer than 96 catches or 1,165 receiving yards in any season over the previous four years.

For his career (2013-21), Hopkins has amassed 789 receptions for 10,581 yards and 68 touchdowns.

Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hNGNX4Aegx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022

Arizona is losing DeAndre Hopkins to a six-game suspension, it lost Christian Kirk to Jacksonville during free agency, and it adds more insight into the Cardinals’ draft-day trade for former Ravens’ WR Marquise Brown. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022

