Galloway gets his shot at the next level

Braden Galloway got his shot at the next level.

Clemson’s former tight end has signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent, he announced via social media late Sunday night.

Galloway suffered a season-ending injury after separating his shoulder and injuring his labrum in Clemson’s 27-17 loss at Pittsburgh on Oct. 23. It was his first game back after suffering a concussion on Oct. 2 in Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College.

The Anderson, S.C., native, and Seneca High School product entered the 2021 season having previously recorded 34 catches for 481 yards and three touchdowns. Before the premature end to his senior season, Galloway recorded four catches for 14 yards.

He finished his career at Clemson with 38 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns in 747 snaps over 32 career games (15 starts).

