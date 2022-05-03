Former NFL QB loves this Clemson draft pick

This former NFL quarterback is a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings’ decision to draft former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms, a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2003 NFL Draft who played eight NFL seasons, took to Twitter with his reaction after the Vikings grabbed Booth in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 42nd overall pick this past Friday night.

The Vikings also helped improve their secondary with their first-round selection of Georgia safety Lewis Cine.

“The @Vikings just revamped (their) whole secondary with two picks,” Simms wrote on Twitter. “Andrew Booth has unreal acceleration to break on the ball or just to come down hill and crush a wr on a screen. Love the pick! No question a top 5 corner in the draft for me. Cine and Booth give vikes attitude.”

Simms, who played collegiately at Texas (1999-2002), went on to play in the NFL from 2003-10 with the Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos. He also served as a coaching assistant for the New England Patriots in 2012.

Booth recorded 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions in 11 games (all starts) last season and finished his three-year career with the Tigers (2019-21) with 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) over 35 career games (15 starts).

