Is Clemson in line for historic 2023 NFL Draft?

It’s possible Clemson could follow a quiet year with the loudest the Tigers’ program has ever had in the NFL Draft.

Clemson had just two players selected in last week’s draft, the fewest draft picks the Tigers have produced since also having two players picked in 2008. But with a blend of experienced veterans and young high-end talent still on the roster, the 2023 draft could end up being a historic one for the Tigers.

The number next year’s draft class is chasing is 10, the most players Clemson has ever had taken in a single draft. That happened back in 1983 when the draft still consisted of 12 rounds. Since the draft went to seven rounds in 1994, the most draft picks Clemson has had is nine in 2016.

It was just three years ago that Clemson also produced its highest number of first-round picks with three, another mark next year’s Tigers could challenge. Defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy as well as linebacker Trenton Simpson – all members of Clemson’s heralded 2020 recruiting class – could hear their names called within the first 32 picks if they are able to stay healthy. Both viewed among the top players at their respective positions for next year’s draft, Bresee and Murphy could be battling it out to be the first Clemson player taken while Simpson is also showing up as a first-rounder in some early mock drafts.

It’s not out of the question that Clemson approaches double-digit draft picks on the defensive line alone. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recently said he believes the Tigers have seven linemen on next season’s roster that will hear their names called.

Senior ends KJ Henry and Xavier Thomas could also come off the board at some point while another veteran end, Justin Mascoll, has the frame (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) and skill set that could appeal to NFL teams despite starting just 11 games for the Tigers to this point. On the interior, Bresee’s running mate, Tyler Davis, is listed by Pro Football Network as the No. 3 defensive tackle prospect for next year (ahead of Bresee). Meanwhile, Ruke Orhorhoro put himself on NFL teams’ radar last season with a breakout sophomore season while filling in for the injured Bresee.

Speaking of breakout years, D.J. Uiagalelei may be one away from shooting up draft boards. Already the No. 10 quarterback prospect on Sports Illustrated analyst Ric Serritella’s preliminary position rankings, Uiagalelei’s struggles with accuracy and decision-making have been well-documented. But, with a 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame and a rocket right arm, it’s impossible to teach the God-given physical traits Uiagalelei has at the position. Fox Sports’ Jason McIntrye is even higher on Uiagalelei, pegging him as a top-5 pick.

The Tigers also have a handful of offensive linemen that will interest teams. Walker Parks and Jordan McFadden will make up arguably the ACC’s top tackle tandem next season after McFadden chose to return for his senior year. McFadden is ranked the No. 9 tackle prospect by Pro Football Network while Parks, a rising junior, is a former top-100 recruit who could join his teammate in next year’s draft with another strong season. Rising senior Will Putnam, who’s making the move to center after starting the last two seasons at guard, could also entice teams with his experience and versatility on the interior.

Joseph Ngata is the headliner at receiver for the Tigers. The former five-star recruit has dealt with injuries throughout his first three years at Clemson, but, at 6-3 and 220 pounds, Ngata has the athleticism and prototypical size teams at the next level look for in outside receivers.

Other players could also make themselves more known commodities with productive seasons. Cornerback Sheridan Jones, safety Jalyn Phillips, running back Kobe Pace, receiver E.J. Williams and tight end Davis Allen are among them. Serritella already has Davis (No. 13) and Jones (15) ranked among the top 15 prospects at their respective positions.

There’s also fifth-year specialist B.T. Potter, who has been one of the ACC’s top placekickers the last couple of seasons. Teams don’t historically spend many draft picks on specialists – only one placekicker (LSU’s Cade York) was selected this year – but another strong season from Potter could give him an outside shot.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks