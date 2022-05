Former Clemson defensive tackle Grady Jarrett just modified his contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Jarrett is getting paid for his outstanding play with the Falcons as his contract is extended three years.

Falcons, DT Grady Jarrett agree to 3-year extension worth up to $51M. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/2MrdCok4qB — NFL (@NFL) May 3, 2022

Jarrett played for Clemson from 2011-2014 and had 80 tackles and 28.5 tackles for loss for the Tigers.