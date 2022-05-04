Streeter set to check out one of nation's top-ranked QBs

The Clemson Insider has identified a new quarterback target for Clemson in the 2024 recruiting class. Clemson offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bradon Streeter has begun to express interest in St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD.) four-star Michael Van Buren.

The rising junior currently ranks as the No. 10 quarterback and the nation’s No. 126 overall prospect in the class of 2024, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

After speaking with Van Buren in a phone interview Tuesday, we can confirm that Streeter will be at St. Frances to watch the talented gunslinger throw during his team’s spring practice on Wednesday.

“I had a call with Coach Steerter the other day,” Van Buren said. “He was just getting to know me and I was just getting to know him. He was just telling me that he had a lot of interest in me. He told me he watched my film and really enjoyed it. He loves my natural movements, decisiveness and my quick release.”

“I think he’s a great coach,” he continued, “because of guys like (Deshaun) Waston and Trevor Lawrence developing under him. I think he really knows how to develop quarterbacks well.”

What does it mean for Van Buren to hear from a school like Clemson?

“It means a lot to be recruited by a big-time program like that with a lot of big-time quarterbacks that came out of the program,” he said. “Me being one of the guys they really show interest in or a guy they could see running their program just means a lot.”

Van Buren pinpointed schools like Penn State, Michigan, Virginia Tech and Alabama as the ones currently recruiting him the hardest at the moment. While he doesn’t have an offer from Clemson — no quarterback in the class of 2024 currently has one — it would certainly impact Van Buren’s recruitment.

“It would mean a lot,” he said regarding a potential offer. “A school like Clemson would definitely be high in my recruitment when it’s time to make a decision.”

While he’s not close to making a decision, Van Buren has already outlined some of the more important factors that he’s looking for in a school at the next level. He’s on the hunt for a program that prioritizes quarterback development, as well as a program that has a family environment and a stable culture.

Talking about Van Buren the player, he described himself as a thrower, who can run the ball when he has to. He can make every throw and he’s decisive at that.

For the most part, Van Buren’s sophomore campaign went decently well. He did, however, split time with a senior in John Griffith, who is now a freshman at the University of Maryland.

While Van Bruen didn’t get as many reps as he would’ve liked last season, he’s a team player first and foremost, and came in whenever his team needed him. He saw last year as a learning process, getting him ready for his time to lead a team, which will be this season.

Now, it’s his turn.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Michael Van Buren.

