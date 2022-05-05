Standout local DB talks Clemson, decision date

Misun Kelley is very familiar with Clemson, having made the short trip to campus on numerous occasions including a few times this spring.

The local cornerback prospect from nearby Daniel High School (Central, S.C.) attended the Tigers’ second junior day of the year on March 5 and was also an unofficial visitor for the Orange & White Spring Game on April 9. He made another trip to take in one of the Tigers’ spring practices as well and was impressed by what he saw from the corners.

“I like the way they played,” Kelley told The Clemson Insider. “They played with a lot of swag and they’re pretty aggressive, too. They can tackle a lot, too.”

Kelley (5-11.5, 177) continues to keep in contact with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and has communicated a little more with head coach Dabo Swinney of late.

What has Kelley been hearing from Reed and Swinney?

“Coach Reed, just the same stuff,” Kelley said. “He’s been sending me quotes about stuff. He sends me more quotes now, just like about life and Jesus.”

Added Kelley of Swinney: “He’s just complimenting me a lot more when I send him videos of me and stuff. He’s telling me I’m doing good and it’s coming.”

Kelley is expecting Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin to be on hand to watch him practice at some point after Daniel’s spring practices get underway this month, and Kelley plans to work out in front of the Tigers’ coaching staff at the first session of the Swinney Football Camp on June 1.

When he camps at Clemson, Kelley – who also participated in the Swinney Camp last summer – said he hopes to show the coaches that “there’s more of a dog in me.”

“I’ve got a lot more confidence,” he added. “I know what I’m doing, too. Last year, I didn’t really know what I was doing because I never started training for DB. But I think now, I’ve got a lot more swagger in me, a lot more confidence.”

Kelley named Arizona State, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and Pittsburgh as other schools he’s looking to visit moving forward. His offer list currently includes Louisville, Appalachian State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia State, Tulane, Navy, Old Dominion and James Madison.

Kelley said he will “probably be committing on August 6.”

“I don’t want to play my senior season with recruiting stuff on my mind,” he said. “I just want to already know where I want to go.”

Kelley, who plays on both sides of the ball at Daniel, believes he could make an impact for the Tigers if they decide to pull the trigger on an offer.

“I think I’m their guy,” he said. “I think I got a talent that they need, playing both ways, just being an athlete all around.”

