5-star, nation’s No. 1 OT talks Clemson, recruitment

The Clemson Insider caught up with a five-star prospect ranked as the country’s No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2024 class.

Centennial High School (Roswell, Ga.)’s Daniel Calhoun recently exchanged text messages with TCI and gave the latest on his recruitment and Clemson.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound sophomore has been staying in touch with the Tigers’ offensive line coach, Thomas Austin.

“Because I’m an underclassman, I call Coach,” Calhoun said, “to build that relationship.”

Calhoun is the top-ranked offensive tackle in the 2024 class, according to both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite. Rivals ranks him as the sixth-best prospect in his class regardless of position, while he checks in as the nation’s No. 32 overall prospect in the composite rankings.

Clemson played host to the blue-chip recruit when he made his first-ever unofficial visit to campus on Saturday, March 12.

Asked what stands out to him about that visit looking back on it, Calhoun said with a smiling face emoji, “The FOOD!”

More seriously, it’s the conversations he had with Austin and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney that stick out most to Calhoun when he reflects on the visit.

“I really like what coach Swinney was saying and I really appreciate it,” he said. “Coach Austin likes me a lot.”

While that was Calhoun’s first trip to Tiger Town, it won’t be his last, as he is looking to make multiple visits back to Clemson.

“I’m planning on coming back for a couple of visits this summer,” he said.

Calhoun said he plans to visit as many schools as possible this summer. His list of 30-plus offers features schools such as Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Oklahoma, to name some.

Calhoun is doing his due diligence with his recruitment, exploring all his options, while having fun with the process at the same time.

“I’m still enjoying the process of recruiting right now,” he said. “I’m looking at every school to see what would be the best fit.”

Clemson typically doesn’t start offering prospects until the summer before their junior year, but Calhoun hopes he is one of the 2024 recruits to eventually score an offer from the Tigers.

“I hope to get an offer from Clemson,” he said. “Getting an offer from Clemson will be very, very big.”

