Clemson coach stops by school of one of nation’s top receiver prospects

Lemanski Hall stopped by Schley County Middle High School (Ellaville, Ga.) last week.

As Clemson’s defensive ends coach makes his rounds on the recruiting trail during the current evaluation period, he stopped by the home of four-star Jalewis Solomon, who is one of the nation’s top rising junior wide receiver prospects in the class of 2024.

“He came by the school sometime last week and he really was just watching all of us workout,” Solomon told The Clemson Insider. “He wanted me to come up there for a one-day camp.”

Hall isn’t the only assistant coach at Clemson that wants Solomon to camp at Clemson this summer, though.

According to Solomon, Tyler Grisham would also like for him to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp come June. Under Grisham’s direction, Solomon is hoping that he can make plays and showcase what he has to offer.

“That was pretty cool,” Solomon said of receiving interest from Clemson. “When the receivers coach (got in contact) with me, I just knew they had interest right there. As a kid, I liked Clemson. It was just kind of big them showing interest.”

Solomon would like to build a relationship with Grisham and feels like this summer will be a big opportunity for him to get the ball rolling.

“When I do go to Clemson, I’m gonna admire every bit about it when I go,” he added.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Solomon is really starting to see things take off. Heading into 2022, he already held offers from schools like Michigan, N.C. State, LSU, Florida State Georgia and South Carolina. Since then, he’s picked up offers from Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio State and Louisville.

“That’s when I started blowing up, after my sophomore season,” he said.

Getting a better feel for Solomon and his game, he’s the type of wide receiver, who can go up and get it. He’s also always open.

He currently ranks as the No. 17 wide receiver and the nation’s No. 111 overall prospect in the class of 2024, per Rivals.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Jalewis Solomon.

