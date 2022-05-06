Clemson makes the cut for priority offensive line target

One of Clemson’s top offensive line targets in the class of 2023 released his top seven schools via social media Friday evening.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.) four-star Monroe Freeling is down to Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan.

Freeling made his way to campus for Clemson’s second junior day of the year on Saturday, March 5.

“It was my first time up there since Coach (Tony) Elliott left and the whole coaching staff change,” he said. “From a first-day-of-practice standpoint, that was my first actual practice, so it was hard for me to take a look and see where they’ve come. I like the environment that’s being created at the moment and seeing Coach (Thomas) Austin coach is pretty cool.”

What did he hear from Clemson’s coaching staff while he was back on campus?

“They kind of just treated me like I’ve been there,” Freeling said. “It was really just catching up and feeling like I was back up there once again like it was no big deal.”

Every time he hears from Clemson, the Tigers always make sure to reinforce that he’s a priority for them in this recruiting class.

Freeling currently ranks as the No. 10 offensive tackle and the nation’s No. 80 overall prospect in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

