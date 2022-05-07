Lee talks about series win over Georgia Tech

Clemson head coach Monte Lee talks about the Tiger’s 12-9 win over Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon to win the series.
Lee knows Clemson’s formula for success and he knows the Tigers have plenty of work to do down the stretch.
Clemson, S.C. — Caden Grice hit two home runs and a double to lead Clemson over Georgia Tech 12-9 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Geoffrey Gilbert got the start for the Tigers and pitched (…)
ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid believes the best value pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft came when the Minnesota Vikings selected former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. with the 42nd (…)
Heading into the 2022 campaign, Clemson is looking to rebound from its struggles on offense last season when the Tigers ranked ninth in the ACC in points per game (26.3) and second-to-last in the conference in (…)
The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a legacy recruit, who made his way to campus in March and had a chance to check out a spring practice at Clemson. Ensworth (Nashville, TN.) four-star linebacker (…)
Before the 2022 NFL Draft began on Thursday of last week, the Miami Dolphins made a big decision regarding the future of their first-round pick in the 2019 draft. The Dolphins decided to pick up the fifth-year (…)
Will Taylor played his first game in Doug Kingsmore Stadium Friday night. The Tigers played one of their best games of the season defeating Georgia Tech 9-3. Check out some great pictures from the win (…)
Will Taylor’s long-awaited return required a little more patience from the freshman Friday night. Back on the field for the first time since tearing his ACL with the football team in early October, Taylor (…)
This in-state defensive back remains on Clemson’s recruiting radar and continues to draw interest from the Tigers. West Florence High School (Florence, S.C.) safety Kelvin Hunter – the No. 6 prospect in (…)
Clemson’s two-sport star Will Taylor played his first baseball for the Tigers Friday night. Following the baseball team’s 9-3 win over Georgia Tech, Taylor and Friday night’s starter Mack Anglin (…)
Clemson, S.C. — Will Taylor played his first baseball game for the Tigers Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Clemson scored early and often as they cruised past Georgia Tech 9-3. Mack Anglin pitched a (…)