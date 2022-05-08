Former Tiger making his case for NFL

A former Tiger is hoping an impressive season in the USFL will give him another chance at the National Football League, and he is off to a good start.

Former WRU member Diondre Overton is playing this season in the USFL for the Philadelphia Stars.

So far this season, Overton has 11 catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns for the Stars.

Check out Overton’s latest touchdown as he tied the game just before halftime.

Overton started five games as a Tiger. He finished his career with 52 receptions for 77 yards and seven touchdowns.