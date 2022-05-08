What They Are Saying: Ross the buzz at Chiefs mini-camp

Justyn Ross has been trending on Twitter since the NFL draft. As information started to come out about the Kansas City Chiefs mini-camp Ross was getting plenty of comments from analysts and his former teammates.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about the former Tigers on Twitter.

From rookie minicamp day 1: Our first look at Justyn Ross in a #Chiefs uniform pic.twitter.com/Qp4BJoafJk — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) May 7, 2022

Watch how he take offf !!!! https://t.co/pKaWir4JZI — Jalyn Phillips (@jalyn_phillips) May 8, 2022