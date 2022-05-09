4-star Peach State TE lines up return visit to Clemson next month

Clemson has stayed in contact with a standout Peach State athlete since he visited for the Tigers’ underclassmen day on March 12.

Tight ends coach Kyle Richardson personally invited Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) four-star Kylan Fox to come camp at Clemson this summer. Fox — a 6-foot-5, 215-pound sophomore in the 2024 class — said that he would “definitely” be camping at Clemson come June 2.

While Fox spent a significant amount of his time with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, Clemson has since warmed up to the idea of him playing tight end at the next level.

“I think they’ve switched gears with me as far as my position,” he told The Clemson Insider Sunday. “With them inviting me to camp as a tight end, I feel like they think there’s more potential with me at the tight end position.”

You have to keep in mind that Fox is only a rising junior and he’ll likely find his permanent home on the field as time goes on. As of right now, it doesn’t matter to Fox where he plays on the field. He just wants to see how he develops before he even thinks about where he’ll play at the next level.

When he camps at Clemson in just over three weeks, Fox said that it’s his goal to impress the coaching staff, earn an offer, and hopefully have the chance to play for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

“That would be big for me because — as you know — they don’t start recruiting hard until you’re a junior,” Fox said regarding earning a potential offer. “Getting an offer early from them would be good.”

Right now, Fox is expecting that Clemson co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Mickey Conn will be at his old stomping grounds on Tuesday. Conn, who served as Grayson’s head coach for 16 seasons, will be at the Georgia-based high school as he makes his rounds on the recruiting trail during the evaluation period.

Grayson kicked off spring practice this past Thursday.

“It felt good man,” Fox said. “I feel like this year, we have a great shot of winning the state title.”

Fox has seen his recruitment blow up over the past couple of months. Since he visited Clemson in mid-march, he’s earned offers from schools like Coastal Carolina, Duke, N.C. State, Georgia Tech, USF, Vanderbilt, Jackson State, Western Kentucky, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Campbell, Auburn and Alabama State.

“As soon as spring ball is over, I’ll kind of have an idea of where I want to visit this summer,” he said.

This summer will be a great opportunity for Fox to add to his list of offers. In addition to Clemson, he’ll be camping at the University of Alabama on June 1. Fox will also be going to a private workout at the University of Georgia.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Kylan Fox.

