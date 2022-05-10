ACC legacy drawing interest from Clemson

The Clemson Insider recently spoke with an ACC legacy recruit, who is already drawing interest from Clemson.

The Tigers stopped by Mandarin High School (Jacksonville, Fla.) during the evaluation period to check in on Jaime French, who is already one of the top receivers in the class of 2025.

“Really just the director of recruiting has been sending me updates about the camp dates and stuff like that,” Ffrench said when asked what he’s been hearing from Clemson. “They stopped by the school, watching my spring practice and me running routes. You know they can’t really say too much because I’m a freshman.”

Ffrench is unsure which Clemson assistant coach stopped by his high school, but it’s reasonable to assume that it was either Tyler Grisham or CJ Spiller, both of whom were on the recruiting trail in the Sunshine State recently.

In any event, Ffrench said that it certainly proves that Clemson is interested in him as a receiver prospect going forward. He also indicated that he’s looking forward to having a chance to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp in the coming weeks.

“It means a lot,” Ffrench said regarding interest from Clemson this early in his recruitment. “It’s a blessing.”

Jaime is getting his camp schedule together now, so right now the only camp date he has locked in is the University of Alabama on June 8. However, he reiterated just how much he does want to camp at Clemson this summer.

Even though he’s just a freshman, Ffrench has already picked up offers from schools like Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Pitt, USF and West Virginia.

He already had offers from the University of Miami and Georgia before he even took a snap at the high school level.

While he’s only just begun the recruitment process, Ffrench is not going through it blindly. He’s fortunate that his older brother, Maurice, who played at Pitt from 2016-20, is someone that he can look up to and lean on for advice.

Especially when considering that Maurice is in a place where Jaime wants to be — the NFL.

After a career year, in which he recorded 96 receptions for 850 yards with four touchdowns, Maurice went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft and later signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent time on Kansas City’s practice squad but was later let go. Currently, he’s a part of the Los Angeles Chargers organization.

“Me and him’s relationship plays a big part in my future and my recruitment,” Jaime said. “Like I said, he’s my brother, of course, he’s gonna play a big part in my recruitment. To have somebody to look up to is a blessing.”

What’s the best piece of advice that Maurice has given him about the recruitment process?

“Have fun,” Jaime recalled. “Go on all your visits. Have a great time. You only go through high school once, make sure you have a great time and enjoy yourself.”

Jaime also considers it a blessing that he was able to get some Varsity film this past season and show college coaches around the country what he’s made of.

“I’m 6-1, I can go get the ball when needed,” he said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I’m a big-time playmaker. I can make plays when needed, especially down the field. Anything you need me to do, I can do for you. I got good ball-hawking skills.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of Jaime Ffrench.

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

