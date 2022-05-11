Booth discusses his nickname, ‘chip’ he’s bringing to Minnesota

Andrew Booth Jr. wants to be as good of a cornerback as he can be, and the former Clemson star is highly motivated to bring the best version of himself to Minnesota.

The Vikings’ second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (42nd overall selection) has tunnel vision when it comes to his motivation and drive to be the best on the field.

“I’m motivated to be the best I can be,” Booth said in a recent interview with Vikings.com’s Gabe Henderson. “You’re not looking over here, you’re not looking over there. You’re right here, like you’re right there, trying to be the best you. So, that’s it, just being the best me.”

Smooth is a good way to describe the playing style of Booth, a two-time All-ACC selection who concluded his three-year career as a Tiger (2019-21) with 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) across 35 career games.

Considering the smoothness and effortless athleticism with which he roams the secondary and shuts down opposing receivers, it makes sense that a twist on the word smooth – “Smooov” – is the nickname that many call him by.

“I’ve got a few on-the-field nicknames. But the one that everybody uses, from my football team to family and friends, is Smooov,” he said.

“I don’t mess about, you know what I’m saying,” he added, explaining the nickname. “If it’s the clothes or on the field, just Smoov. Like, just how I am, just the genuine, the realness, everything that comes along with that.”

Projected by many to be a first-round pick, Booth slid to the second round after undergoing sports hernia surgery in March that kept him from participating in the NFL Scouting Combine and Clemson’s Pro Day.

Though Booth may understand why teams had some reservations about drafting him, he is nonetheless starting his NFL career with a chip on his shoulder and intends to bring it with him to Minneapolis.

Asked what the Vikings are getting in him, Booth — who now feels the best he has in a long time from a health standpoint — said it’s 10 times as good of a cornerback as people have seen on film.

“They’re getting everything,” he said. “Y’all see what I put on tape – times that by 10. Times it by 10, because it is a chip. It is a chip, and don’t get me wrong, I’m super excited, super blessed to be here and to be a Viking. I don’t want anybody to get that twisted. But it’s definitely a chip there, so I’m going to carry that, I’m going to bring it with me to Minnesota, and then we gonna get it rocking.”

